Liverpool take on Inter Milan in their first leg Champions League Round of 16 clash at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, on Wednesday.

The Italians only scraped through their group, succumbing to two defeats besides being held to a goalless draw by Shakhtar Donetsk. In contrast, Jurgen Klopp's men are coming off a 100 percent record in the group stage.

Here's how to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Inter vs Liverpool start?

Game Inter vs Liverpool Date Thursday, February 17 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil and Telegu) SonyLIV, JioTV

Inter vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Nicolo Barrela's red card in the final group game will see the midfielder miss the game. Joaquim Correa and Robin Gosens are also out injured.

Klopp will be thrilled to have a full strength squad at his disposal as there are no reported injury concerns for Liverpool, heading into the tie.

Key Stats:

Inter Milan have won their last two home games in the UEFA Champions League, one more than they had managed in their previous nine between November 2018 and September 2021 (D5 L3). The last time they recorded three consecutive home wins in the competition was between December 2009 and November 2010 (a run of seven), during which time they lifted the trophy in 2009-10 under José Mourinho.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won 49 of his 87 games in the UEFA Champions League to date. Should his side win this game, he would become just the eighth coach to reach 50 wins in the competition (after Ferguson, Ancelotti, Guardiola, Wenger, Mourinho, van Gaal and Benítez), as well as the first German to do so.

Lautaro Martínez scored five goals in his first five starts for Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League (in 2019-20), but has since only netted one goal in his last 12 starts. Since scoring against Real Madrid in November 2020, the Argentinean striker has played 697 minutes without finding the net in the competition.

Since making his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Liverpool in September 2017, Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in more goals following carries (moving 5+ metres with the ball) than any other player in the competition (14 – 10 goals, four assists), while his 10 goals after carries is also the most in this period.

(Stats: Opta)

