How to watch Indian Super League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City & more

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal are involved in the curtain raising clash of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Friday.
Bengaluru host NorthEast United on Saturday before reigning champions Hyderabad welcome former winners Mumbai City on Sunday.
The matchday continues with ATK Mohun Bagan against Chennaiyin and ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur face Odisha in their season opener.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 Indian Super League action in India:
Where to watch or stream Indian Super League?
The Star Sports network has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.
In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports, regional feeds will be made available on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch games and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
Indian Super League fixtures
Matchday 1
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Oct 7
7:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, 3, 1 Bangla
Oct 8
7:30pm
Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla
Oct 9
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla
Oct 10
7:30pm
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin
Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla
Oct 11
10pm
Jamshedpur vs Odisha
Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla
*All Indian Super League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.
Matchday 2
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV Channel/stream*
Oct 12
7:30pm
East Bengal vs FC Goa
Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla
Oct 13
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla
Oct 14
7:30pm
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
TBC
Oct 15
7:30pm
Mumbai City vs Odisha
TBC
Oct 16
7:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan
TBC
*All Indian Super League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.