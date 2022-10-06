How to watch Indian Super League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City & more

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the Indian top tier football league...

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal are involved in the curtain raising clash of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Friday.

Bengaluru host NorthEast United on Saturday before reigning champions Hyderabad welcome former winners Mumbai City on Sunday.

The matchday continues with ATK Mohun Bagan against Chennaiyin and ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur face Odisha in their season opener.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 Indian Super League action in India:

Where to watch or stream Indian Super League?

The Star Sports network has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports, regional feeds will be made available on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch games and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Indian Super League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Oct 7 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Star Sports 1 SD & HD, 3, 1 Bangla Oct 8 7:30pm Bengaluru vs NorthEast United Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Oct 9 7:30pm Hyderabad vs Mumbai City Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Oct 10 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Oct 11 10pm Jamshedpur vs Odisha Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

Matchday 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Oct 12 7:30pm East Bengal vs FC Goa Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Oct 13 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Hyderabad Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Oct 14 7:30pm Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru TBC Oct 15 7:30pm Mumbai City vs Odisha TBC Oct 16 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan TBC

