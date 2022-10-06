How to watch Indian Super League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City & more

Anselm Noronha|
Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the Indian top tier football league...

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal are involved in the curtain raising clash of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Friday.

Bengaluru host NorthEast United on Saturday before reigning champions Hyderabad welcome former winners Mumbai City on Sunday.

The matchday continues with ATK Mohun Bagan against Chennaiyin and ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur face Odisha in their season opener.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 Indian Super League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream Indian Super League?

The Star Sports network has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports, regional feeds will be made available on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch games and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Indian Super League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Oct 7

7:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal

Star Sports 1 SD & HD, 3, 1 Bangla

Oct 8

7:30pm

Bengaluru vs NorthEast United

Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

Oct 9

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs Mumbai City

Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

Oct 10

7:30pm

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin

Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

Oct 11

10pm

Jamshedpur vs Odisha

Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

*All Indian Super League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.

Matchday 2

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV Channel/stream*

Oct 12

7:30pm

East Bengal vs FC Goa

Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

Oct 13

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla

Oct 14

7:30pm

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru

TBC

Oct 15

7:30pm

Mumbai City vs Odisha

TBC

Oct 16

7:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan

TBC

*All Indian Super League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.

