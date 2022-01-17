India get their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign underway on the opening day of the tournament, when they face tournament debutants Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

India finished in the top three in three straight occasions between 1979 and 1983, with a third-place finished sandwitched between two runners-up runs. Since then, India have not qualified out of the group stages between 1995 and 2003, after which they have qualified for the finals this time around.

Iran, meanwhile, are playing the tournament for the very first time.

Here's how to watch India vs Iran in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup from India.

What time does India vs Iran start?

Game India vs Iran Date Wednesday, January 20 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch India vs Iran on TV & live stream in India?

The Discovery Network has the rights to telecast 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup matches in India.

Eurosport, the flagship channel of Discovery Network, will air 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup matches exclusively, along with select national and regional network channels.

2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will also be available for streaming through JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Eurosport Discovery+ , JioTV

India vs Iran: Full squads

IRAN

Goalkeepers: Zohreh Koudaei, Maryam Yektaei, Arefeh Seyedkazemi,

Defenders: Fatemeh Amineh, Hadieh Kor, Melika Motevalli, Ghazaleh Banitalebi, Behnaz Taherkhani, Zohreh Jalali, Fatemeh Adeli,

Midfielders: Zahra Sarbali, Sara Zohrabi, Samaneh Chahkandi, Yasaman Farmani, Elham Farahmand, Zahra Masoumi, Melika Mohammadi, Marzieh Nikkhah, Sana Sadeghi,

Forwards: Afsaneh Chatrenoor, Sara Ghomi, Negin Zandi, Hajar Dabbaghi

INDIA

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi,

Defenders: Nganbam Sweety Devi, Manisha Panna, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Ritu Rani,

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Karthika Angamuthu,

Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Grace Dangmei, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Renu, Manisha Kalyan, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari

