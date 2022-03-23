How to watch India vs Bahrain international friendly from India?

India are set to face Bahrain in an international friendly at the Al Muharraq Stadium in Bahrain, on Wednesday.

Igor Stimac's men will play two friendlies in Bahrain, with another game lined up against Belarus on Saturday, as they prepare for the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

India were last in action at the SAFF Championship in October 2021.

Here is how to watch the international friendly between India and Bahrain from India.

Game India vs Bahrain Date Wednesday, March 23 Time 9:30pm IST

Where to watch or stream India vs Bahrain in India?

AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that there will no live telecast or stream for India's friendlies.

"Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support & subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India," read a statement from the Indian FA.

How can India qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The third round of qualifiers is the final frontier to overcome before qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup. In this round, 24 teams will compete for 11 available slots. The 24 teams are divided into six groups and would now play single round-robin matches in six centralised venues. The group winners and the best five runners-up across all groups will qualify for the Asian Cup. India have been drawn with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia.

India vs Bahrain: Team news

AFC Media

Captain Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad and Suresh Singh are out injured. Meanwhile Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Roshan Singh, Danish Farooq, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair and Anwar Ali are eyeing their national team debuts.

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan is set for a return after last featuring in the 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers back in June 2021.

Bahrain are believed to have a full-strength squad at their disposal and defeated Uganda 3-1 and Congo DR 1-0 in their last two friendlies.

Related links

25-man India squad for Bahrain trip

Article continues below

Domestic structure of Bahrain & Belarus

Football on TV in India