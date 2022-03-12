Hyderabad are set to face ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

Manolo Marquez's side finished second in the league table with 38 points from 20 matches. However, they have never managed to beat the Mariners (D3 L1) and their last encounter ended in a 2-1 win for the team from Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Bagan, under Juan Ferrando, will look to bounce back from their defeat against Jamshedpur in the final league game of the season that cost them the ISL Shield.

Here's how to watch Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2021-22 Indian Super League from India.

What time does Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan start?

Game Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Saturday, March 13 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV & live stream in India

ISL

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telegu Kannada Star Sports 1 Telegu Star Sports 1 Kannada

Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news & key stats

ISL

In a major boost for Ferrando's side, Hugo Boumous has returned to full training while Michael Soosairaj and goalkeeper Avilash Paul will miss out due to injuries.

Bartholomew Ogbeche missed the last couple of games for Hyderabad and will be in line for a start on Saturday, with Joao Victor also expected to slot back into the XI.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Hyderabad FC are the team who have dropped the least points from a winning position in the current Indian Super League season (two); meanwhile ATK Mohun Bagan along with Bengaluru FC are the teams to have gained most points from losing position (12).

ATK Mohun Bagan accumulated 47 big chances in total in the Indian Super League this season, the most by any team. The Mariners managed to score only 17 of these, with their 30 big chances missed also being the highest for any team in the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s duo of Liston Colaco (89) and Manvir Singh (87) have registered the most and second-most touches in the opposition box in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. Colaco has scored six goals from such position while Manvir has scored five.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Tiri has recorded 47 non-headed clearances in the Indian Super League this season, the most by any player. His tally of 85 total clearances this season is the third highest among all players.

For any player to have played a minimum of 200 minutes in the current Indian Super League season and scored at least one goal, Hyderabad FC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche has the best minutes per goal ratio in the tournament (84.5). He has played 1436 minutes this season and has scored 17 goals.

(Stats: OptaJeev)

Further reading:

Ferrando: We got the best plan for Hyderabad

Football on TV in India: Matches to watch & live stream

Kerala Blasters gain play-off advantage over Jamshedpur

