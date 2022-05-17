How to watch Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2022 AFC Cup in India?

Gokulam Kerala will have to cut short their I-League title celebrations as they face ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2022 AFC Cup on Wednesday. The Group D games will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The group also consists of Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings and Maziya from the Maldives who play each other on Wednesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Having finished the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) regular season as runners-up, Bagan have fought their way through the preliminary round 2 qualifiers, beating Nepal's Blue Star (5-0) and Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh (3-1) to qualify for the group stage.

The Malabarians are high in confidence and have found excellent form. They have become the first Indian team to win back-to-back I-League titles and will be looking to convert that confidence into results in the continental competition.

Here's how you can watch Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2022 AFC Cup from India.

What time does Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan start?

Game Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Wednesday, May 18 Time 4:30pm IST

How to watch Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV & live stream in India

ISL

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select), which has the rights to show Premier League matches in India, will telecast the 2022 AFC Cup in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news

ATK Mohun Bagan

Apart from the injured Sandesh Jhingan, Juan Ferrando has the entire remaining squad to work with.

Following a suspension in the final I-League clash of the season, Gokulam Kerala skipper Sharif Mukhammad is back in contention for the AFC Cup which means head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has a full strength squad to pick from.

