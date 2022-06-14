Die Mannschaft have drawn all three games so far as they take on group leaders, Italy

Germany are without a win as they take on Italy in a League A Group 3 clash of the 2022-23 Nations League at Monchengladbach, on Tuesday.

After back-to-back 1-1 draws, the last against Hungary, Hansi Flick's side trail the reigning Euro champions by two points at the top of the group.

Roberto Mancini's men were also held to a draw in their previous outing against England where the game ended 0-0.

Here's how to watch Germany vs Italy in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Germany vs Italy start?

Game Germany vs Italy Date Wednesday, June 15 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Germany vs Italy on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Germany vs Italy: Team news

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane may be preferred over the misfiring forward pairing of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner who were taken off before full time in the Hungary draw.

Serge Gnarby has a calf problem to deal with, while Marco Reus has a muscle issue.

Mancini will not have the suspended Sandro Tonali for Tuesday's clash, while Alessandro Florenzi and Tommaso Pobega have left the Azzuri camp. Nicolo Barella may start against the Germans.

