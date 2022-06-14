How to watch Germany vs Italy in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India?
Germany are without a win as they take on Italy in a League A Group 3 clash of the 2022-23 Nations League at Monchengladbach, on Tuesday.
After back-to-back 1-1 draws, the last against Hungary, Hansi Flick's side trail the reigning Euro champions by two points at the top of the group.
Roberto Mancini's men were also held to a draw in their previous outing against England where the game ended 0-0.
Here's how to watch Germany vs Italy in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.
What time does Germany vs Italy start?
Game
Germany vs Italy
Date
Wednesday, June 15
Time
12:15am IST
How to watch Germany vs Italy on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Germany vs Italy: Team news
Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane may be preferred over the misfiring forward pairing of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner who were taken off before full time in the Hungary draw.
Serge Gnarby has a calf problem to deal with, while Marco Reus has a muscle issue.
Mancini will not have the suspended Sandro Tonali for Tuesday's clash, while Alessandro Florenzi and Tommaso Pobega have left the Azzuri camp. Nicolo Barella may start against the Germans.