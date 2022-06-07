Neither side have won their opening game of the ongoing Nations League campaign

Germany are set to host England in Munich for a UEFA Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday.

Joshua Kimmich rescued a point for Hansi Flick's men in a 1-1 draw against Italy in the last game, while the Three Lions will be looking to rise after been cast down 1-0 by Hungary in their opener.

Here's how to watch Germany vs England in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Germany vs England start?

Game Germany vs England Date Wednesday, June 8 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Germany vs England on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Germany vs England: Team news & key stats

Flick may look to make some changes against England, with Marco Reus possibly back after an illness kept him out of the Italy draw while Karim Adeyemi is expected to miss out from the starting XI.

Jamal Musiala is expected to play. Kai Havertz may start ahead of Timo Werner in attack.

Gareth Southgate has a few concerns at the back after debutant James Justin had to be taken off at half-time against Hungary, while Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi remain doubtful.

Phil Foden's participation is subject to recovery from COVID-19. Raheem Sterling is believed to have recovered from an illness. Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish are also some options alongside Harry Kane up front for Southgate.

Key stats:

Germany have failed to score in their last two matches against England (0-0 in November 2017, 0-2 in June 2021), as many as in their previous 16 games combined. They’ve never gone three consecutive matches without a goal against the Three Lions.

This is only England’s third ever non-friendly away match against Germany – the other two were a goalless draw in a European Championship qualifier in May 1972 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin and a 5-1 win in a World Cup qualifier in September 2001 at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

Hans-Dieter Flick has won his first four home matches as manager of the German national team by an aggregate score of 19-1. The only German manager to win his first five home games in charge was Berti Vogts between 1990 and 1992 (won first six).

Harry Kane has scored in both of his England appearances against Germany, scoring one goal each time in victories in March 2016 and June 2021. Only two England players have ever netted three times against the Germans, both as part of hat-tricks: Geoff Hurst (1966 World Cup final) and Michael Owen (2001 World Cup qualifier).

