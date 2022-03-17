Barcelona are set to take on Galatasaray in the second leg Round of 16 encounter in the Europa League at the NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul, on Thursday.

Fatih Terim's side kept a clean sheet for the first time in 12 games in the first leg of the fixture. They come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Besiktas.

After a 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga, Xavi Hernandez's team will be confident as their forwards are in good goalscoring form.

Here's how to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 Europa League from India.

What time does Galatasaray vs Barcelona start?

Game Galatasaray vs Barcelona Date Thursday, March 17 Time 11:15pm IST

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

Ryan Babel is doubtful for the tie after picking up an injury in the first leg.

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti have not traveled to Istanbul on account of injuries, while Dani Alves has been left out of Barcelona's squad for the Europa League.

Key Stats:

Galatasaray have only won one of their previous nine meetings with Barcelona across all competitions (D3 L5), with that lone victory coming in November 1994 in the UEFA Champions League (2-1). They are winless in the five such meetings since then, drawing two and losing three.

This will be the fifth time Barcelona have faced Galatasaray away from home in European competition (W2 D1 L1), and first since a 2-0 win in September 2002; a game in which current manager Xavi started for the Catalan side.

Barcelona have progressed from seven of their last eight ties in the UEFA Cup/Europa League Last 16, with their only elimination at this stage coming in 2003-04 (0-1 on aggregate v Celtic).

Galatasaray only attempted three shots in the first leg against Barcelona – no team has had fewer in a single game in the UEFA Europa League so far this season. They have failed to score in their last two games in the competition, while they’ve never done so in three in a row in the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

Memphis Depay has been directly involved in more shots than any other Barcelona player in European competition this season (27 - nine shots, 18 chances created), but is still looking for his first goal or assist in seven appearances in 2021-22.

(Stats: Opta)

