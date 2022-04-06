Barcelona travel to Deutsche Bank Park to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals first leg, on Thursday.

Frankfurt are coming off a 3-1 win on aggregate against Real Betis. Oliver Glasner's side are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are also undefeaten in this season's Europa League. However, they have drawn their last three Bundesliga matches.

The Catalan side downed Galatasaray 2-1 over two legs in the last-16 and are themselves on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions including a 4-0 El Clasico win.

Here's how to watch Frankfurt vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 Europa League from India.

What time does Frankfurt vs Barcelona start?

Game Frankfurt vs Barcelona Date Friday, April 8 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Frankfurt vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Frankfurt vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

Glasner is expected to opt for an attacking line-up against Barcelona, with Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom playing off Rafael Borre in the centre. Defender Martin Hinteregger is back after missing the Furth draw due to a suspension, while only only Christopher Lenz (calf) and Diant Ramaj (knee) miss out with injuries.

Getty Images

Barcelona's Ansu Fati is yet to make his return from his hamstring injury, though he has started training with the team. Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are among the injured alongside Luuk de Jong who is yet to recover from COVID-19.

Sergino Dest is also doubtful on account of a hamstring issue and Dani Alves is ineligible for the Europa League.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

This will be the very first meeting between these sides in Europe. Eintracht Frankfurt are currently unbeaten in eight games against Spanish opponents in Europe (W5 D3), never losing at home to such opposition (W2 D2).

Barcelona have conceded 14 goals across their last three matches against German opponents in Europe, although all three matches came against FC Bayern München. Excluding games against Bayern, they are unbeaten in 21 matches against German teams (W17 D4) since losing away to Bayer 04 Leverkusen in September 2001.

Eintracht Frankfurt have never lost at home in major European competition in the quarter-finals and beyond (P16 W12 D4 L0) – this is the most such games any side has ever played in major European competition without being defeated.

Barcelona have been defeated only three times across their last 20 matches in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (W11 D6), although all three defeats have come in away matches (vs Celta de Vigo in March 2001, Liverpool in April 2001, and Celtic in March 2004).

Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 24 goals in the UEFA Europa League, with none of them coming from the penalty spot. The only player with more non-penalty goals in the competition is Radamel Falcao (27).

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Have Barcelona ever won the Europa League?

Could Lewandowski join Barca this summer?

Barcelona hold 'very positive' Dembele meeting

