How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 FA Cup final from India?

The Wembley Stadium is all set to host the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday.

Third in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are coming into the tie on the back of a 3-0 victory over Leeds United, while Jurgen Klopp's side are three points off Manchester City despite the 2-1 Aston Villa win.

A quadruple is still on the cards for Liverpool who pipped Chelsea to the Carabao Cup title earlier. They have made it to the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 FA Cup from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Liverpool start?

Game Chelsea vs Liverpool Date Saturday, May 14 Time 9:15pm IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show FA Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

For Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic picked a knock in the Leeds United win and is not expected to be fit for the final. Jorginho is back in action and N'Golo Kante's comeback is anticipated. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi continue their long recoveries. But the focus will be on Romelu Lukaku's recent upturn in form.

Despite Timo Werner's five goal contributions in this season's FA Cup, a well rested Kai Havertz may start ahead of the former.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final but he believes he will be fit for the Champions League final.

Andy Robertson is due to return after being rested in the midweek, with the front three almost certainly reading Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Key Stats:

For only the second time, the same two sides (Chelsea and Liverpool) will contest both the League Cup and FA Cup final in the same campaign. The previous occasion was 1992-93, when Arsenal beat Sheffield Wednesday in both finals.



With this match a repeat of the 2021-22 League Cup final, Liverpool will look to win both of England’s domestic cup competitions in the same season for the first time since 2000-01, whilst the last team to lose both the League and FA Cup final in the same campaign were Middlesbrough in 1996-97.

Having been in charge of Chelsea for just one year and 108 days (on the day of this game), Thomas Tuchel is set to take charge of his fourth major domestic/European final at the club (2x FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League), with no manager taking charge of more in the club’s history (José Mourinho also 4).

Jürgen Klopp is set to become just the second Liverpool manager to take charge of the club in the final of four major domestic/European competitions (League Cup, Europa League, Champions League and FA Cup), after Bob Paisley (League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Cup, European Cup).

No player has had a direct hand in more FA Cup goals this season than Chelsea’s Timo Werner (2 goals, 3 assists), which is also the outright most of any player for the two sides in the final. The last players to contribute directly to more Chelsea goals in the same campaign in the competition were both Pedro (6) and Willian (7) in 2016-17, though they did end up on the losing side to Arsenal in the final at Wembley that season.

