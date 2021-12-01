Everton welcome Liverpool at Goodison Park in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

The Toffees' last win came eight games ago, back in September, as Rafa Benitez is feeling the heat after going down to newly promoted side Brentford in their last outing.

Whereas Jurgen Klopp's side will want to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea as well as Manchester City on second as Liverpool are just two points off the Blues heading into the matchday.

Here's how to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Everton vs Liverpool start?

Game Everton vs Liverpool Date Thursday, December 2 Time 1:45am IST

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Everton vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Richarlison returns from suspension for Everton but quite a few others are set to miss the tie, including the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, and Andre Gomes.

Article continues below

Only a late test may determine whether or not Demarai Gray can start.

Liverpool continue to play without injured Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones, while Thiago Alcantara should be in contention for a start after playing nearly 60 minutes in the Southampton win.

Key Stats:

Everton won 2-0 in their last Premier League game against Liverpool, ending a 20-game winless run against them in the competition. They’ve not won back-to-back league Merseyside derbies since beating them in both meetings in the 1984-85 campaign.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League away games against Everton, since a 2-0 loss in October 2010. However, eight of their last nine such visits have finished level, including each of the last four in a row.

Everton manager Rafael Benítez has won just one of his 10 Premier League games against sides he’s previously managed (D3 L6), beating Chelsea 3-0 with Newcastle in May 2018. Meanwhile, former Liverpool managers have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against the Reds, with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester winning 3-1 last season in the other.

In Premier League history, Everton vs Liverpool has seen more red cards (22) and been drawn more often (24) than any other fixture. The Merseyside derby has also seen more 90th-minute winning goals than any other match in the competition, with all of these being scored by Liverpool – Ronny Rosenthal (1993), Gary McAllister (2001), Dirk Kuyt (2007), Sadio Mané (2016) and Divock Origi (2018).

Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last six away games in the Premier League (7 goals, 5 assists). No Liverpool player has ever registered a goal involvement in seven consecutive away appearances in the competition before.

Further reading: