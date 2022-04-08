Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways as they take on Everton in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park, on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side are fighting to avoid the drop and have been recently hit by back-to-back defeats. And they have a tough run of games that involve matches against Leicester City, Liverpool and Chelsea after this one.

Meanwhile, United are three points off Tottenham and Arsenal in the race for the fourth spot. Ralf Rangnick's men have won just once in their last five Premier League outings.

Here's how to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Everton vs Manchester United start?

Game Everton vs Manchester United Date Saturday, April 9 Time 5pm IST

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Everton vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

Getty Images

Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek is retricted from playing against his parent club. At any rate, he is currently out injured. And so are Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson.

Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension as Lampard will hope to pick a strong XI.

After missing the Leicester City clash due to illness, Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Jesse Lingard were back in training for United and could start. Luke Shaw is a doubt after picking up a knock in the 1-1 draw last weekend against Leicester.

United continue to miss Edinson Cavani (calf injury) and Mason Greenwood (club suspension).

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Manchester United won this exact fixture 3-1 last season – they’ve not won consecutive away league games against Everton since a run of three between August 2005 and September 2007.

Only the three promoted sides have lost more Premier League home games than Everton this season (7). However, the Toffees are looking for consecutive home league wins for the first time since September.

Since Ralf Rangnick’s first Premier League match in charge of Manchester United on December 5th, only Man City and Liverpool (one each) have lost fewer Premier League games than the Red Devils (2 in 16 games). By contrast, Man Utd lost seven of their final 16 league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

No Everton player has scored more home Premier League goals this season than Richarlison (3), though he’s not netted at Goodison Park in the league since December.

Fred has been directly involved in six goals in 13 Premier League appearances under Ralf Rangnick for Man Utd, with only Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo (seven each) involved in more. He was only involved in five goals in his first 87 league appearances under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Michael Carrick (3 goals, 2 assists).

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Upset Anichebe denies calling for Lampard sacking

Premier League top scorers: CR7 not in top three

Rooney laughs off Ronaldo's 'jealous' accusation

