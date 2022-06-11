Group leaders, Italy, face the Three Lions who are at the bottom of the group...

Italy and England face off in a 2022-23 Nations League A Group 3 game at the Molineux - home of Wolverhampton Wanderers - on Saturday night.

This will be the first time England are up against Italy after the Euro 2020 final where the Azzuri beat Gareth Southgate's men 3-2 on penalties to lift the title. England will be looking to exact some sort of revenge.

In their last Nations League game, Italy edged Hungary 2-1 while England come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw against the Germans, courtesy a late Harry Kane penalty.

Here's how to watch England vs Italy in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does England vs Italy start?

Game England vs Italy Date Sunday, June 12 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch England vs Italy on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

England vs Italy: Team news & key stats

England's Kalvin Phillips had to be taken off following a knock in the Germany draw and may sit out Saturday's clash.

Southgate will hope PFA Young Player of the Year, Phil Foden, recovers from COVID-19 in time. However, James Justin and Fikayo Tomori are out injured. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given a break from the national team camp.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has allowed Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Belotti to leave for holidays. No fresh injuries have been reported otherwise.

Alessandro Florenzi, Francesco Acerbi and Gianluca Scamacca could play a part in this game.

Key stats:

England have won just one of their last five games in the UEFA Nations League (D1 L3), failing to score on three occasions. Meanwhile, Italy have lost just one of their 12 games in the UEFA Nations League group stage (W5 D6).

England have failed to win their last two matches (D1 L1), only once before have they gone three without a win under Gareth Southgate, doing so in a three-game losing streak between July and September 2018.

Harry Kane (50) is just the second player to score 50+ goals for the England men’s team after Wayne Rooney (53). Kane has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for the Three Lions (16 goals, 1 assist).

Lorenzo Pellegrini has scored in each of his last two games for Italy (two goals), while four of his five goals for the Azzurri have come in the UEFA Nations League.

