How to watch England vs Albania in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India?
Three points is all that England need when they host Alabania in the World Cup qualifiers, on Friday.
Gareth Southgate's men are sitting pretty atop Group I with a three-point lead over Poland, followed by the visitors who can still finish in the top two in the group.
Here's how to watch England vs Albania in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India.
What time does England vs Albania start?
|Game
|England vs Albania
|Date
|Saturday, November 13
|Time
|1:15am IST
How to watch England vs Albania on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualification matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
England vs Albania: Team news
Emile Smith-Rowe is in line for a start in the absence of Marcus Rashford. Southgate will also be banking on the return of Kalvin Phillips as Phil Foden slots in place of Mason Mount.
Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse and Luke Shaw are also expected to miss out.Albania's Endri Cekici returns from suspension while defender Berat Djimsiti is ruled out with an injury. Southampton's Armando Broja, on loan from Chelsea, may be offered some minutes.