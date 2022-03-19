El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2021-22 La Liga from India?

League leaders Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking to extend their 10-point lead above Sevilla and their unbeaten run of eight games (W6 D2 L0), after a 3-0 win at Mallorca on Monday.

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona are third in the domestic circuit with 51 points, 15 points behind Real Madrid. They are on a 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions. New signings such as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who has seven goals in as many games, and Adama Traore haven't taken much time to settle in their new surroundings.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2021-22 La Liga from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs Barcelona start?

Game Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date Monday, March 21 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch El Clasico on live stream in India?

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to broadcast La Liga in India.

El Clasico, the marquee clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, can be streamed live on Voot Select in India.

Online streaming Voot Select

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

Karim Benzema is a doubtful starter after the French forward picked a knock in Monday night's win in Mallorca, while left-back Ferland Mendy is out with an injury.

Serginho Dest picked up an injury in the midweek UEFA Europa League clash while Gerard Pique is expected to be fit for the Clasico despite a knock he suffered against Galatasaray.

Key Stats:

Real Madrid have won their last five games with Barcelona in all competitions. Only Los Blancos, with seven wins between April 1962 and February 1965, have achieved a better run in the history of ElClásico.

Barcelona have more wins (10-8) and scored more goals (41-34) than Real Madrid in LaLiga ElClásico matches played in Madrid in the 21st century. However, Barcelona have lost their last two visits, and could suffer three defeats in a row for the first time this century.

Since Xavi Hernández's arrival, Barcelona have taken 34 points from 15 games in LaLiga (W10 D4 L1), a record only bettered by Real Madrid since then (39 points - W12 D3 L1).

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has scored in two of his last three meetings with Barcelona in all competitions, the same number of goals as he did in his previous 16 appearances in ElClásico.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has lost three of his five meetings with Barcelona in LaLiga (W2), his joint-worst record of defeats against the same opponent in the competition along with Atlético de Madrid (G5 W1 D1 L3).

(Stats: Opta)

