How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

It could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the El Clasico this weekend...

The 2020-21 La Liga season started on September 12 and set to end on May 23, 2021.

Barcelona (65 points) and Real Madrid (63) will be looking to close in on table-toppers Atletico Madrid (66) when the duo take each other on in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the El Clasico on Saturday.

Here's how to watch El Clasico in India.



Where to watch or stream the La Liga

La Liga in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook.

El Clasico Preview

Gerard Pique has been named in Barcelona's squad, despite recent struggles with a knee injury. Sergi Roberto is also back in Barca's squad after missing two months with a thigh problem.

Real Madrid head into Saturday's clash far from full strength, with several players set to miss out in addition to Hazard. Madrid's backline will be missing a number of key figures, with Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos injured and Raphael Varane out after testing positive for Covid-19.

With Ramos and Varane out, Madrid will likely start Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez in central defence as they did in the midweek Champions League win over Liverpool.

Matchday 30

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Apr 10 12:30am Huesca 3-1 Elche Facebook Apr 10 5:30pm Getafe vs Cadiz Facebook Apr 10 7:45pm Athletic Club vs Alaves Facebook Apr 10 10pm Eibar vs Levante Facebook Apr 11 12:30am Real Madrid vs Barcelona Facebook Apr 11 5:30pm Villarreal vs Osasuna Facebook Apr 11 7:45pm Valencia vs Real Sociedad Facebook Apr 11 10pm Valladolid vs Granada Facebook Apr 12 12:30am Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Facebook Apr 13 12:30am Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Facebook

