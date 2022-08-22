Durand Cup 2022: How to watch East Bengal vs Indian Navy in India - TV channel, live stream & team news

A new look Red and Golds take the field for the first time in the 2022/23 season on Monday

East Bengal take on Indian Navy in their first match of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The Red and Golds - in a new avatar - will take the field for the first time in the 2022/23 season. The Kolkata giants saw their former investors Shree Cement leave the club this season and Kolkata-based Emami Group came in forming a joint venture with East Bengal, named Emami East Bengal Pvt Ltd.

The club have appointed Stephen Constantine this season as their head coach and have witnessed a major overhauling of their squad. Foreigners like Ivan Gonzalez, Alex Lima and Cleiton Silva have joined the club this season along with some star Indian names like Souvik Chakraborty, Aniket Jadhav and VP Suhair.

With East Bengal seeking a win in the first match of their season, you have GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal vs Indian Navy date and kick-off time

Game: East Bengal vs Indian Navy Date: August 22, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm IST

How to watch East Bengal vs Indian Navy on TV and live stream online

The Sports18 network has the rights to show Durand Cup 2022 matches in India. Matches will be available for live streaming on Voot and JioTV.

TV Channel (English) TV Channel (Hindi) Live Streaming Sports18 - 1 SD Sports18 Khel Voot, JIO TV

East Bengal vs Indian Navy team news

The Red and Golds were the last team among the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to start their pre-season this time. Under Stephen Constantine, the Red and Golds started practising on August 4. Among their foreigners, only Cyprus national team defender Charalambos Kyriakou have trained with the side for at least one week. The remainder of the overseas contingent arrived only a couple of days back.

The former Indian international coach will have to depend upon his Indian player in their season's curtain-raiser. He will only have the luxury to use just one foreign player on Monday.

Indian Navy began their campaign with a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of former ISL champions Mumbai City.