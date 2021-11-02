Barcelona will be looking for a vital win as they take on Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine, in Group E of the Champions League, on Tuesday.

Managing to clinch the first win of the campaign in the reverse fixture last time out when Gerard Pique scored the winner, the La Liga outfit badly need a win again. They have suffered domestically with a Clasico defeat to Real Madrid and the subsequent defeat to Rayo Vallecano resulted in the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

The hosts are well aware of the visitor's recent struggles who are now under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan and are coming into the tie after a 1-1 home disappointment in La Liga.

Here's how to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

Contents

What time does the Champions League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona start?

Game Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Date Wednesday, November 3 Time 1:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Return to top

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

One of the only three sides yet to score in this year's group stage in the Champions League, Dynamo are without attacking options in Artem Besedin, Vladyslav Kulach, Ibrahim Kargbo and Vladyslav Supryaga, with defender Denys Popov also out injured.

Article continues below

Barcelona, on the other side, have confirmed that Gerard Pique misses the tie. Sergio Aguero had to be taken to the hospital following discomfort in the chest in the Alaves draw, while Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Sergi Roberto are also ruled out injured.

It gets worse with Ansu Fati picking a knock in the week and remaining a doubt alongside Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, and Ronald Araujo.

Key Stats:

Dynamo Kyiv have only won three of their 13 previous meetings with Barcelona in European competition (D1 L9), with the most recent of those victories coming in November 1997 in the UEFA Champions League (4-0). All three of their wins against the Catalan side came during the 1990’s, with two of those coming in this competition (one in qualifying).



Barcelona have won each of their last five games against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League, between 2009 and 2021. The Catalan side have kept a clean sheet in each of the last two, including one in a 1-0 victory in MD3 of this season.



Viktor Tsygankov scored in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances in 2020-21, with one of those games coming against Barcelona. However, since then, he has played five times in the competition without finding the net.



Since scoring in six consecutive UEFA Champions League games for Lyon between September 2019 and August 2020, Memphis Depay has failed to score in each of his last five appearances in the competition. The Dutchman has had more touches in the opposition box (16) than any other Barcelona player so far this season, yet has only mustered one shot attempt in his three games.

Return to top