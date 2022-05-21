Manchester United will be looking to win Europa League spot next season as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the 2021-22 Premier League's final matchday, on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently sixth, only two points clear of West Ham who will look to pip United to the final Europa League spot.

Meanwhile Crystal Palace, currently 13th, come into the tie after a 3-2 defeat at Everton, while United last suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Here's how to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Crystal Palace vs Man Utd start?

Game Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Date Sunday, May 22 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Team news & key stats

For Palace, Marc Geuhi picked an ankle injury in the Everton defeat, with Nathan Ferguson and Michael Olise already missing out. James Tomkins and James McArthur are also doubtful.

Rangnick revealed that Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones could miss the final league game of the season. Eric Bailly has a back problem and Paul Pogba is out with a calf injury.

Marcus Rashford has just recovered from bronchitis, with Luke Shaw also doubtful due to the birth of his child. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Key Stats:

Whatever the result, Manchester United will finish the season with their lowest points tally in Premier League history. They’ve lost their last five away league games, and defeat by two or more goals here would see them finish the season with a negative goal difference for the first time since 1989-90 (-1).

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League home games – only once have they recorded five consecutively in the top-flight, doing so in April 1992 under Steve Coppell.

This will be Ralf Rangnick’s final game in charge of Manchester United. Whatever the result, he will leave with the lowest win rate of any Red Devils manager in Premier League history (currently 43.5% - 10 wins from 23 games).

Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, only netting more in a single campaign in 2007-08 (31). However, just four of his 18 goals this term have come away from home, while of all players to have scored 100+ goals in Premier League history, Ronaldo has netted the highest percentage of them in home games (70% - 71/102).

(Stats: Opta)

