How to watch Clermont vs PSG in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

Catch Lionel Messi in action against Clermont Foot

PSG will begin their title defence against Clermont Foot away from home on Sunday at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

They head into this fixture at the back of a stunning 4-0 against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions last week with Lionel Messi and Neymar boh getting on the scoresheet.

New coach Christophe Galtier has already settled down in Paris and his methods are being received by the players. They will be confident to begin their campaign on a convincing note against a Clermont side that narrowly staved off relegation last season.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all the information you need to catch the action live.

Clermont vs PSG date and kick-off time

Game Clermont vs PSG Date August 7, 2022 Kick-off 12:30 am

How to watch on TV and live stream online in India?

The Sports 18 network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Ligue 1 matches in India.

Matches will be available for live streaming on VOOTand JioTV.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD VOOT/Jio TV

Clermont vs PSG: Team News

PSG will have Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines as he is ruled out of this one with an adductor issue. Meanwhile, Julian Draxler will also sit out with a knee injury.

Hugo Ekitike might be given some minutes in the absence of Mbappe unless Galtier opts for Pablo Sarabia. In defence, Sergio Ramos, Presnell Kimpembe, and Marquinhos will start with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes as the two wing-backs.

Marco Verratti and Vitinha will slot in at the centre of the park with Messi and Neymar leading the lines.

Renato Sanches has joined PSG recently and it remains to be seen whether he makes his debut or not.

On the other hand, Clermont have their entire squad fit and available, with no suspensions either.