How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

Spurs got off to a flying start in the Premier League as they take on the Blues

Chelsea and Tottenham will be eyeing back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they clash at Stamford Bridge, on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's men got the job done in the opening game week with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park last weekend courtesy of Jorginho converting a penalty at the stroke of half-time.

Whereas, Antonio Conte should feel a lot more confident about his side after Tottenham completed a 4-1 rout against Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their opening weekend game.

GOAL brings you all the information that you need to follow the weekend action live.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: date and kick-off time

Game Chelsea vs Tottenham Date August 14, 2022 Kick-off 9pm IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP/Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Team News

Getty

Marc Cucurella has trained for a good full week since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion and Tuchel may want to hand him his first start.

Ben Chilwell continues his recovery from a knee injury. Kalidou Koulibaly had a cramp last weekend but should be fine, but Mateo Kovacic is ruled out with a knee injury.

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are the preferred central midfield pair while Armando Broja looks for some minutes at the cost of Kai Havertz in the attack.

Conte will be content fielding a similar XI to the one that comprehensively defeated Southampton, along with Richarlison available for selection after serving his ban from his time at Everton.

Injuries in the camp are scarce but Oliver Skipp has to still come strong after suffering a hairline fracture to his heel, while Clement Lenglet has a niggle with his adductor.