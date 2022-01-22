After a four-man winless run in the ongoing 2021-22 Premier League campaign, Chelsea will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a London Derby at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues will face their former coach Antonio Conte who had guided the team to their last Premier League title in the 2016/17 season.

Chelsea are now 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and have also played a game more than the Cityzens.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur start?

Game Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Sunday, January 23 Time 10pm

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channels (English) Online Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Team news & key stats

The good news for Chelsea is that defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James are back on the training pitch after injuries but they are unlikely to feature in the matchday squad. Edouard Mendy will once again be out of action with Senegal still alive in AFCON 2021.

In Conte's camp, Eric Dier is back in training but is unlikely to feature against Chelsea while Heung-min Son continues to remain out of action.

Key Stats:

Chelsea have won five of their last six league games against Spurs (D1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 31 away league games against Chelsea (D10 L20), winning 3-1 in April 2018 with current boss Antonio Conte in charge of the Blues that day.

Tottenham have failed to score in each of their last five meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, with their goalless run against the Blues currently standing at 457 minutes since Erik Lamela’s strike in September 2020. They’ve never gone six games without a goal against an opponent in their history.

Chelsea have drawn each of their last three Premier League home games – they’ve not gone four without a win at Stamford Bridge in the competition since a run of five under Guus Hiddink between March and May 2016.

