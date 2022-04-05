Chelsea will be looking to get one over Real Madrid yet again in the knock-out stage of the Champions League as they meet in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge, on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side had beaten the Spaniards 3-1 on aggregate in last year's semi-final and will be looking for a repeat performance. However, they are not in good form, going into this fixture, having been beaten 4-1 by Brentford in the Premier League over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos' spectacular come-back against PSG in the last-16 stage was only dampened by their 4-0 Clasico defeat in La Liga since. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Real Madrid start?

Game Chelsea vs Real Madrid Date Thursday, April 7 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek risks missing the second leg if he's booked while Reece James is considered fit for the tie. Christian Pulisic's return from international duty means Timo Werner could make way for the American in the starting XI.

Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee and he will be joined on the treatment table by Callum Hudson-Odoi who is suffering from a back problem and a sore achilles.

Eden Hazard's fibular plate surgery will keep him from a reunion against his former employers. Real Madrid will continue to bank on Karim Benzema who is a goal away from becoming the highest goalscoring Frenchman in a single campaign following his hat-trick against PSG.

And like Loftus-Cheek, Eder Militao risks missing the return leg if het gets booked on Wednesday.

Key Stats:

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight games against Spanish teams in European competition (W4 D4), including in all five that have taken place during Thomas Tuchel’s time in charge (W3 D2). Their last such defeat came in September 2019, losing 0-1 against Valencia under Frank Lampard.

Real Madrid have faced Chelsea more times without ever winning than they have against any other side in European competition (5), drawing twice and losing three times against the Blues.

Since Thomas Tuchel’s first UEFA Champions League game in charge of Chelsea in February 2021, the Blues have kept 10 clean sheets in 15 games; the most of any team. They also have the lowest goals conceded per game ratio during this period, with just seven goals conceded (an average of 0.47 per game).

Karim Benzema has scored eight goals for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season, which is already his most in a single campaign in the competition. If he scores in this game, he would set a new season-best for goals by a Frenchman in the UEFA Champions League (currently eight).

(Stats: Opta)

