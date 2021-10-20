Chelsea will be eyeing a win after the 1-0 loss to Juventus, when they host Malmo at Stamford Bridge in a Group H Champions League tie, on Wednesday.

The Blues started their title defence with a 1-0 win over Zenit, while Malmo are desperate to move off the bottom spot in the group.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Malmo in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Chelsea and Malmo start?

Game Chelsea vs Malmo Date Thursday, October 21 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Malmo on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Chelsea vs Malmo: Team news & key stats

There could be a late fitness test for Antonio Rudiger who has been suffering from a back problem, with Romelu Lukaku also deemed as a doubtful starter, as well as Hakim Ziyech. Thomas Tuchel will continue to miss Christian Pulisic but will have Thiago Silva after his return from Brazil duty.

Malmo's Anel Ahmedhodzic is out suspended, while the likes of Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen and Felix Beijmo are reportedly injured.

Key Stats:

Chelsea and Malmö FF faced in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League in 2018-19, with the English side winning both games and 5-1 on aggregate (2-1 away, 3-0 home).



Chelsea have never lost against a Swedish side in UEFA European competition (W3 D3), avoiding defeat against Åtvidabergs FF in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971-72 (D2), Helsingborgs IF in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1998-99 (W1 D1) and Malmö in the Europa League in 2018-19 (W2).



Since Thomas Tuchel’s first UEFA Champions League game in charge of Chelsea on February 23rd, the Blues have kept six clean sheets in nine games in the competition. They’ve allowed an expected goals against figure of just 0.73 per game in this period, which is the lowest of any team to have been involved in each of the last two editions of the tournament.



Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances in European competition since the start of the 2019-20 season. In this period, the only two players who have scored more non-penalty goals than Lukaku (12) across the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League are Robert Lewandowski (19) and Erling Haaland (18).

