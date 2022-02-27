How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup final from India?

Chelsea lock horns with Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup at the Wembley stadium on Sunday.

The Reds have a dominating record of eight titles in the competition but last won it 10 years back in 2012. Meanwhile, Chelsea have five titles to their name but their last win in 2015 makes them the last team not from Manchester to have lifted the cup.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Carbao Cup final from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Liverpool start?

Game Chelsea vs Liverpool Date Sunday, February 27 Time 10pm IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

Getty/Goal composite

Viacom 18 has the rights to show Carabao Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channels (English) Online streaming NA Voot Select, JioTV

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Getty Images

Tuchel is looking at Reece James' return from injury with long-term absentee Ben Chilwell the only player ruled out for Chelsea.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino misses out due to injury, with Jurgen Klopp recently admitting that Caoimhin Kelleher will slot in between the sticks instead of Allison. Diogo Jota, recovering from an injury, is expected to make the bench.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Chelsea will be the first team in English football history to compete in one of the major domestic cup finals (League Cup/FA Cup) in six consecutive campaigns, reaching the FA Cup final in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and the League Cup final in 2018-19 and this term.

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have won 35% of their meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (6/17); among sides they have faced at least 10 times under the German, only against Manchester United (33%) do they have a lower win ratio. Indeed, Klopp is winless in his last four managerial clashes with compatriot Thomas Tuchel (D2 L2), including three since Tuchel joined Chelsea (D2 L1).

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to become the eighth different manager to take charge of an English club in the finals of each of the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup/Champions League, and the first to do all three while in charge of the Blues.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has scored eight goals against Chelsea in all competitions, only netting more in his career in England against Crystal Palace (13). The Senegalese forward, however, is yet to score a League Cup goal for the Reds in three previous appearances for them in the competition, the most recent of which was against Chelsea in the 2018-19 third round.

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Tuchel: Mixed feelings about Carabao Cup final

Pulisic perfectly poised to kickstart Chelsea career at Wembley

What does Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea?