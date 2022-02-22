Chelsea welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

The recently crowned Club World Cup champions have won all of their last five games and will be high on confidence as they welcome the French champions.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Lille in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Lille start?

Game Chelsea vs Lille Date Wednesday, February 23 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Lille on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil and Telegu) SonyLIV, JioTV

Chelsea vs Lille: Team news & key stats

Chelsea face injury woes as important players like Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell remain out of action. A late call will be taken on Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi depending on their fitness.

Angel Gomes went off injured in Lille's goalless draw with Metz over the weekend.

Key Stats:

Only Manchester City (15) and Bayern Munich (14) have won more UEFA Champions League matches than reigning champions Chelsea (13) since the start of last season, who – before last season – had been eliminated from the competition in five consecutive knockout ties between 2013-14 and 2019-20.

Lille are appearing in only their second Last 16 tie within the UEFA Champions League, and first since a two-legged defeat to Manchester United back in 2006-07, when they lost 1-0 both home and away.

Since his first campaign in the competition in 2017-18, Timo Werner (14) has scored more UEFA Champions League goals than any other German player, despite not appearing in the competition in 2018-19. However, 10 of his 14 goals have come in away matches (71.4%), with only Olivier Giroud (78% - 14/18) seeing a higher portion of his goals coming on the road in the competition’s history (min. 10 goals).

Including finals, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has progressed/won 73% UEFA Champions League knockout ties (8/11), with only three other managers boasting a higher such rate among those to have overseen at least 10 knockout ties within the competition – Vicente del Bosque (80% - 8/10), Josef Heynckes (86% - 12/14) and Zinedine Zidane (88% - 14/16).

