Chelsea will look to close the gap with Manchester City as they find themselves trailing by five points ahead of their tie against Everton.

The Blues haven't been in the best of forms this season having won just two out of their last five matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Everton too aren't enjoying a purple patch either with just one win in their last five Premier League outings.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Everton in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Everton start?

Game Chelsea vs Everton Date Friday, December 17 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Article continues below

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Chelsea vs Everton: Team news & key stats

It is not certain yet whether or not N'Golo Kante would return to action on Thursday while Chelsea continue to miss Ben Chilwell (injury) and Mateo Kovacic (COVID-19).

Benitez will be hoping Richarlison is fit after the Brazilian had to be subbed off in the Crystal Palace defeat, with Allan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina out injured.

Key Stats:

Chelsea have conceded eight goals in their last three games in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 18 combined. Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to avoid conceding 2+ goals in four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since September 2016.

Everton are winless in six away league games (D1 L5), losing each of their last four in a row. The Toffees last lost five in a row on the road in the Premier League in March 2018, while manager Rafael Benítez last suffered five straight away league defeats in November 2006 with former side Liverpool.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is Everton’s highest ever goalscorer in the Premier League, netting 68 goals for the Toffees between 2013 and 2017. The Belgian has netted just once in his five appearances against Everton in the competition, doing so with Manchester United in September 2017.

No manager to have previously taken charge of Chelsea in the Premier League has ever won away against the Blues in the competition, drawing six and losing 13 of their 19 such visits. Everton boss Rafael Benítez has lost both of his such games at Stamford Bridge in the competition.

No manager to have previously taken charge of Chelsea in the Premier League has ever won away against the Blues in the competition, drawing six and losing 13 of their 19 such visits. Everton boss Rafael Benítez has lost both of his such games at Stamford Bridge in the competition.

Further reading: