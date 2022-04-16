Chelsea and Crystal Palace are set to lock horns in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, on Sunday.

Despite beating Real Madrid 3-2 in the second leg of the Champions League where they had taken a three-goal lead at the Bernabeu, Thomas Tuchel's side lost the tie to Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.

Whereas Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace has mustered strong performances of late, holding Manchester City to a goalless draw and beating Arsenal 3-0 in the domestic circuit.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 FA Cup from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Crystal Palace start?

Game Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Date Sunday, April 16 Time 9pm IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show FA Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team news & key stats

Chelsea miss injured duo Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Romelu Lukaku is also yet to recover from an Achilles' issue though back in training.

Cesar Azpilicueta has recovered from COVID-19 and may feature at Wembley after making it to the bench at the Bernabeu. Expect Timo Werner to start in attack given he has scored three goals in two games.

The Eagles have been denied their request of fielding Conor Gallagher in the tie by his parent club, Chelsea. Left-back Tyrick Mitchell sustained a calf injury in the 2-1 Leicester defeat last Sunday but could possibly return to the starting XI.

Vieira may be inclined towards a fitter Jordan Ayew over Michael Olise, as Nathan Ferguson remains injured and Will Hughes doubtful.

Key Stats:

Chelsea have won each of their last nine fixtures with Crystal Palace, all coming in the Premier League. In the club’s history, they’ve enjoyed five separate instances of 10+ successive wins against an opponent, most recently a run of 11 versus Brighton between 1967 and 2019.

Crystal Palace and Chelsea have both progressed from two of the four previous FA Cup ties between the sides, with this their first clash in the competition since round five in 1975-76, when the Eagles won 3-2.

Chelsea are set to appear in their 26th FA Cup semi-final, with only Arsenal and Manchester United (30 each) appearing in more. 50% of these appearances have come since the turn of the millennium (13), at least three more times than any other side over that timeframe.

Including two-legged affairs, Thomas Tuchel has overseen 11 wins and one draw in 12 previous semi-final matches in all competitions, going on to progress to the final each time. Across his spells with Dortmund, PSG and current club Chelsea, his sides have scored 28 goals in these matches, conceding only four times, and keeping nine clean sheets.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was last involved in an FA semi-final in 2010-11, when at Man City, he came on as a late substitute in a 1-0 win over Man Utd at Wembley. As a player, he faced Chelsea in five different matches without ever losing in the competition (W4 D1), including the 2002 final, which turned out to be the second of his five trophies.

