How to watch Chelsea vs Club America from India - TV channel, live stream & team news
Chelsea are set to begin their preparations for the new season with a pre-season friendly against Mexican giants Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on Sunday morning (IST).
The reigning UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup winners, under Thomas Tuchel, open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton on August 6.
America, who will also face the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, have already begun their current season wherein they have picked three points - from a 1-0 win over Toluca - after three games.
Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Chelsea vs Club America from India.
What time does Chelsea vs Club America start?
Game
Chelsea vs Club America
Date
Sunday, July 17
Time
7:30am IST
How to watch Chelsea vs Club America on TV & live stream in India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.
The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Chelsea vs Club America: Team news
The Chelsea boss has hinted that new signing Raheem Sterling may come off the bench in the friendly against Club America.
"I have the feeling that he (Sterling) is ready, absolutely happy to be here and it's a new chapter for his career. It's been a relaxed first few days.
"For tomorrow, we have not decided yet the line-up but he hasn't trained with the team so it's not very likely that he will play," Tuchel updated.
Having signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are back from their loan spells while Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi have recovered from their injuries.
The midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, however, will miss out due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.