Chelsea are set to face Arsenal in Wednesday's London derby in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side followed up their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid by securing a spot in the FA Cup final, with crunch Premier League games against West Ham, Manchester United and Everton over the next couple of weeks.

Currently sixth on the table, Mikel Arteta's men have suffered a big slump as a result of losing four of their last five outings in the domestic circuit that allowed Manchester United move into fifth.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Arsenal start?

Game Chelsea vs Arsenal Date Thursday, April 21 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was forced off early with an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, joining Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the treatment room.

Along with N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku may slot into Tuchel's XI against Arsenel.

Arteta is without the injured duo of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, while Alexandre Lacazette tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 1-0 Southampton loss.

Key Stats:

Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 2015-16, following their 2-0 victory at the Emirates earlier this season.

Arsenal won this exact fixture 1-0 last season courtesy of Emile Smith Rowe’s second ever league goal for the club. The Gunners haven’t won back-to-back away league games against Chelsea since September 1997.

Arsenal have lost each of their last three Premier League games, their third run of three straight league defeats in their three seasons under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners haven’t lost four consecutive league games since March 1995 under Stewart Houston.

Timo Werner netted twice in Chelsea’s 6-0 victory against Southampton last time out, having scored just twice in his previous 27 appearances in the Premier League. Only once has the German scored in consecutive Premier League games before, doing so in November 2020.

At 37 years and 210 days on the day of this game, Thiago Silva would be the oldest outfield player to ever play for Chelsea in the Premier League. The previous oldest was Graham Rix (37 years 203 days), whose appearance also came against Arsenal in a 2-1 victory in May 1995.

(Stats: Opta)

