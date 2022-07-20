How to watch Charlotte vs Chelsea from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Timo Werner and Mason Mount were on target for the Blues in their last win

Chelsea will look to make it two wins in two games as they continue their pre-season with a friendly against Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, on Thursday morning (IST).

Thomas Tuchel's side began their preparations for the 2022/23 season with a 2-1 win over Mexican giants Club America. Charlotte come into the tie on the back of a 3-2 loss to Inter Miaimi in the ongoing MLS.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Charlotte and Chelsea from India.

What time does Charlotte vs Chelsea start?

Game Charlotte vs Chelsea Date Thursday, July 21 Time 5am IST

How to watch Charlotte vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?

Chelsea

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Charlotte vs Chelsea: Team news

Tuchel is expected to make some changes in the XI, with the likes of Reece James, Jorginho, Edouard Mendy and Mason Mount to start as compared to the game against Club America.

Raheem Sterling may still have to wait for his Chelsea debut as the Blues boss also updated on whether or not Kalidou Koulibaly will play a role.

"I have to speak him (Koulibaly) about what we do. He did some training sessions with us but he is still in individual programs. I don't want to rule it out completely but it is very likely that he will not play tomorrow," he said.

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek couldn't make the trip due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The hosts are without Adam Armour (knee) and Vinicious Mello (foot) on account of injuries.

