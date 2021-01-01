How to watch PSG vs Barcelona, Liverpool vs RB Leipzig and other Champions League Round of 16 matches in India - TV, live stream, fixtures
The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League action is back with the Round of 16 matches.
From the first leg matches, Liverpool take home a 2-0 lead against RB Leipzig, and PSG a commanding 4-1 lead after demolishing Barcelona on their own turf.
Last night, Andrea Pirlo's Juventus were knocked out of the competition after they managed a 3-3 draw with FC Porto in the second leg tie and were out on away goals. Borussia Dortmund played out a 2-2 draw with Sevilla and qualified to the next round winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate.
In other round of 16 ties, Chelsea have a vital 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid while Bayern Munich enjoy a 4-1 advantage over Lazio from the first leg.
Real Madrid secured an unconvincing first-leg win against an Atalanta side who were down to 10 men for over 70 minutes, while Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-0 first leg victory over Gladbach.
Here's how to watch the matches from India.
Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Champions League Round of 16 fixtures
First leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Feb 17
|01:30
|RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 17
|01:30
|Barcelona 1-4 PSG
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Porto 2-1 Juventus
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Lazio 1-4 Bayern
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Second leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Juventus vs Porto
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|PSG vs Barcelona
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|Liverpool vs RB Leipzig
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Real Madrid vs Atalanta
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Man City vs Monchengladbach
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Bayern vs Lazio
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
