How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw from India: Teams & how it works

The UEFA Champions League has thrown up some surprises this season with teams such as Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund failing to make it into the knockout stages.

Teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea have all qualified for the next round, with all attention now on who they will come against in the knockouts.

Here's how to watch the UEFA Champions League R-16 Draw from India.

When does the Champions League last 16 draw start?

Event UEFA Champions League R-16 Draw Date Monday, December 13 Time 4:30pm IST

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the UEFA Champions League draw in India.

You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the UEFA's official website.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

When will the Champions League last-16 games take place?

The last 16 round will take place over two legs, with the first legs played February 15–16 and February 22-23 and the second legs played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

How does the Champions League last-16 draw work?

The eight group winners are seeded and the eight runners-up are unseeded.

Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same association (such as the Premier League or La Liga) also cannot be drawn together.

Who are the 16 teams who qualified for Champions League knockout stage?

Group Winners (seeded) Runners-up (unseeded) A Manchester City PSG B Liverpool Atletico Madrid C Ajax Sporting D Real Madrid Inter E Bayern Munich Benfica F Manchester United Villarreal G Lille Red Bull Salzburg H Juventus Chelsea

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Ajax and Bayern Munich are among the teams to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

You can see the list of qualifiers in the table above.