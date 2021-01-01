How to watch Bayern vs Lazio, Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in India - TV, live stream, fixtures

With the Champions League 2020-21 in the knock-out stage, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League in currently underway in the Round of 16 stage.

Dortmund have advanced to the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 5-4 against Sevilla, while Juventus crashed out despite a 3-2 win at Allianz Stadium on accont of Porto's two away goals in the 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Liverpool advance to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, securing a 4-0 aggregate triumph, with PSG progressing 5-2 on aggregate at the cost of Barcelona.

Manchester City cruise through to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach after beating them 2-0 in the second leg. Real Madrid advance to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Atalanta, securing the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea have a vital 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid while Bayern Munich enjoy a 4-1 advantage over Lazio from the first leg.

Here's how to watch the matches from India.



Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures

First leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Feb 17 01:30 RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 17 01:30 Barcelona 1-4 PSG Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 18 01:30 Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 18 01:30 Porto 2-1 Juventus Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 24 01:30 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 24 01:30 Lazio 1-4 Bayern Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 25 01:30 Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 25 01:30 Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Second leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Mar 10 01:30 Juventus 3-2 Porto Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 10 01:30 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 11 01:30 PSG 1-1 Barcelona Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 11 01:30 Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 17 01:30 Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 17 01:30 Man City 2-0 Monchengladbach Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 18 01:30 Bayern vs Lazio Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 18 01:30 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

