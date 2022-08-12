How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton

Manchester United continue their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford, on Saturday.

Brentford came from two goals behind to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, while Erik ten Hag started his England sojourn with a 2-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Christian Eriksen will be returning to his former side whom he left at the end of his contract last season to join Man Utd, but the pressure will be on Ten Hag's men to get a positive turnaround before hosting Liverpool in their next fixture.

GOAL brings you all the information that you need to follow the weekend action live.

Brentford vs Man Utd: date and kick-off time

Game Brentford vs Manchester United Date August 13, 2022 Kick-off 10pm IST

How to watch Brentford vs Man Utd on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali and Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Brentford vs Man Utd: Team News

Brentford remain without Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock. Josh Dasilva may be handed a start after impressing off the bench in the Leicester draw while it may otherwise be a similar XI.

Mikkel Damsgaard could be in for his club debut while Thomas Frank decides among Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa and Keane Lewis-Potter up front.

Getty

Anthony Martial is a doubt after missing United opening weekend game due to a hamstring issue, with

Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri also ruled out to injuries while Mason Greenwood continues to be suspended by the club.

Ten Hag benched Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane against Brighton but may look to bring in the Portuguese into the XI, with Christian Eriksen moving into a deeper role as a result. "The starting XI, we will see tomorrow. I, of course, have made my decision but I [will] keep it," Ten Hag teased.