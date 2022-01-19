Manchester United will want to return to winning ways when they take on Brentford in the 2021-22 Premier League at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors' last outing ended in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Monday where they conceded two points despite taking a two-goal lead. The hosts have been struggling too as Thomas Frank's men have lost four of their last five games.

Here's how to watch Brentford vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Brentford vs Manchester United start?

Game Brentford vs Manchester United Date Thursday, January 20 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Brentford vs Man Utd on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Brentford vs Man Utd: Team news & key stats

Brentford's David Raya, Charlie Goode and Josh Dasilva are injured, Mathias Jorgensen and Julian Jeanvier doubtful, and Frank Onyeka is on international duty at AFCON.

A late fitness test will determine whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcud Rashford play a role after the duo missed the Aston Villa draw. Paul Pogba has returned to training after a long injury lay-off but is unlikely to feature while Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are back from suspension.

Eric Bailly is away at AFCON and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not fully fit, There is a bit of uncertainty over Anthony Martial who is linked with a move away from United.

Key Stats:

Only Liverpool (57) have won a Premier League game in more different stadia than Manchester United (54), with Brentford Community Stadium the 60th different ground at which the Red Devils will have played in the competition.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League away games against London sides since a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in January 2020. It’s their longest league run without defeat in the capital since a streak of 13 between December 2011 and December 2013.

Starting with a 5-3 loss at Leicester in September 2014, Manchester United have lost seven of their last 22 Premier League away games against promoted sides. The Red Devils had only lost seven of their first 66 such games in the competition (W38 D21).

Brentford have lost three of their last four league games played on a Wednesday (W1), as many as they had in their previous 17 such matches (W10 D4).

Brentford have scored 12 home goals in the Premier League this season, with these being scored by 11 different players – Yoane Wissa is the only player to score more than once for the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium this season.

