Brazil vs Chile: Team news, preview & Streaming info

Brazil are set to welcome Chile at the Maracana Stadium in the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, on Friday morning.

Having already qualified for the Qatar 2022 finals, Tite's men are chasing Argentina's record of 43 points in a single qualifying campaign. If they win their remaining fixtures, they can accumulate as many as 45 points.

Chile, currently three points behind a top-four automatic qualification spot, are desperate to pick points and will be hoping to build on their 3-2 win against Bolivia last month.

Here's all you need to know about the Brazil vs Chile match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Brazil vs Chile start?

Game Brazil vs Chile Date Friday, March 25 Time 5am IST

How to watch Brazil vs Chile on TV & live stream in India

Getty

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.

Brazil vs Chile: Team news

COVID-19 keeps Raphinha out of action, with goalkeeper Ederson forced out due to illness, while Gabriel Magalhaes misses out due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Neymar is set to return after missing Brazil's last three World Cup qualification games.

Getty

Chile coach Martin Lasarte will be happy to have Arturo Vidal back from suspension, though Ben Brereton Diaz hasn't yet recovered from an ankle injury.

Expect Alexis Sanchez to pair up with Eduardo Vargas in attack.

Article continues below

Further reading:

Neymar 'almost drunk' claims show 'total lack of respect'

I'm not with Brazil because I'm cute - Richarlyson

Who will win the World Cup? Favourites & contenders

