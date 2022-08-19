How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

The Gunners have enjoyed a perfect start to their 2022-23 campaign and will want to maintain a 100 per cent record when visiting the south coast

Arsenal have taken maximum points from their opening two Premier League games and will be looking to make it three wins from three when they take on new boys Bournemouth, on Saturday.

The Gunners have spent wisely during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, with an immediate return being enjoyed on that investment.

The Cherries, who have one victory and one defeat to their name, will have their work cut out trying to contain Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal date and kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Arsenal Date: August 20, 2022 Kick-off: 10pm IST

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke sat out the Cherries’ 4-0 defeat at Manchester City with an ankle injury and remains a doubt for Scott Parker’s side.

Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also expected to be missing once again.

Summer signing Marcos Sensei did, however, get important minutes under his belt at the Etihad Stadium and should benefit from that heading into another clash with Premier League heavyweights.

As for Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu took in their first outings of the 2022-23 campaign during a 4-2 home win over Leicester last time out, with plenty more to come from them.

Fabio Vieira is yet to make his competitive bow for the Gunners, but did figure for the club’s U21 side in midweek and may come into contention for a debut versus the Cherries.

Reiss Nelson is Arteta’s only injury concern at present, with the winger tweaking a muscle ahead of last weekend’s victory over the Foxes.