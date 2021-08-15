How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles in the AFC Cup 2021 playoffs from India?
Bengaluru FC will be vying for a spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup when they take on Club Eagles of Maldives at the Maldives National Football Stadium, on Sunday, in an AFC Cup play-off.
The Blues registered a 5-0 win against Nepal Army back in April in the preliminary round in what was Marco Pezzaiuoli’s first game in charge of the Blues. Meanwhile, Club Eagles beat Bhutan's Thimphu FC 2-0 to get to the playoff round.
The group stage of the competition is also set to be staged in Maldives between August 18 and 24 and will involve ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Maziya S&RC (Maldives) and Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) in Group D.
Editors' Picks
- 'Build a strong team and start preparing for ISL!' - Former East Bengal players urge Shree Cement to resolve issues
- Man Utd masterclass: Pogba & Fernandes tear Leeds to shreds to get Old Trafford bouncing again
- Jack Rodwell: The Premier League's ultimate 'what might have been' story is a free agent once again
- Grealish in, Bernardo out - How Man City will line up for 2021-22 season
Here's how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles in India.
Contents
- What time is Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles?
- How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles
- Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles: Team news
What time does the AFC Cup 2021 playoff between Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles start?
Initially to be played in India in April, the fixture was postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country before Maldives FA accepted to host the tie in May.
However, the match was called off for a later date after a few members of the Bengaluru FC squad had allegedly breached COVID-19 protocols in the island nation.
A win over the Eagles on Sunday will pit the Blues against Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening Group D tie on Wednesday.
|Game
|Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles
|Date
|Sunday, August 15
|Time
|8:30pm IST
How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles on TV & live stream in India?
Fans can catch a glimse of the action as Bengaluru FC will be streaming the game live on BFC TV - the club's official YouTube channel.
|TV channels
|Online streaming
|NA
|BFC TV
Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles: Team news
Bengaluru FC have traveled to Maldives with a 29-man squad with Alan Costa, Cleiton Silva and Yrondu Musavu-King being the three foreigners in the squad.
New Indian signings such as Bidyashagar Singh, Danish Farooq, Jayesh Rane, Sarthak Golui and Rohit Kumar, besides four members from the club's developmental squad have also been included.
Pezzaiuoli has revealed that Congolese forward Prince Ibara has been left out due to an infection while Edmund Lalrindika and Harmanpreet Singh are nursing injuries. "I have 26 players available for selection and we want to make it to the next stage of this competition," the coach stated.
Bengaluru FC squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil
Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui
Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh
Club Eagles squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Sinnahu, Mohammad Taha
Defenders: Haisham Hassan, Humaid Hussain, Ahmed Numaan, Elsayed Mahmoud, Hussian Sifaau, Hisam Saleem
Midfielders: Areen Abdulla Ibrahim, Ali Solah, Ahmed Samah, Zain Zafar, Hassan Aleef Ibrahim, Mohamed Aflaam Ali, Hussain Ahusam Moosa, Hamdhann Abdul Sattar, Shaifulla Ibrahim, Mossa Abdulla Sameeh, Mohamed Nain, Hassan Raid Ahmed, Imran Nasheed
Forwards: Riham Abdul Ghanee, Ahmed Rizuvan, Ashadh Ali Mohamed Osama Saber Elshihy
Further reading:
- ATKMB, BFC to play AFC Cup matches in Maldives
- Chhetri can match this Bhutia record next year
- Where are Chhetri's India debut team-mates now?