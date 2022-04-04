Benfica will host Liverpool at the Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, in their the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash on Tuesday.

Having beaten Ajax (3-2 agg.) in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, Benfica are on a three-game winning run in all competitions following back-to-back wins over Estoril Praia and Braga in the domestic circuit.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Watford 2-0 to keep the Premier League title race interesting. Liverpool also defeated Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals and are in line to win the quadruple this year.

Here's how to watch Benfica vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Benfica vs Liverpool start?

Game Benfica vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, April 6 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Benfica vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Benfica vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Nelson Verissimo, the interimboss, will miss the Brazilian duo of Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho, with Moroccan forward Adel Taarabt also a doubt.

There are chances Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could take to the pitch after starting on the bench against Watford, though Naby Keita was sidelined for the tie. Klopp will be hoping for a full-strength squad at his disposal otherwise.

Key Stats:

Liverpool have lost on each of their last three away trips to face Benfica in European competition, with the most recent of those coming in the UEFA Europa League in 2009-10 (1-2), under Rafa Benítez.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight UEFA Champions League matches versus Portuguese opponents (W6 D2), winning each of their last four. All eight of those matches have been against FC Porto, however.

Liverpool are looking to win five consecutive away games in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for only the second time in their history, having last done so between 1983 and 1984 under Joe Fagan.

Darwin Núñez is Benfica’s top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, having netted four times so far. He is just one goal shy of equalling Nuno Gomes as the player with the most goals for Benfica in a single UEFA Champions League campaign (five goals in 1998-99).

Six of Mohamed Salah’s eight goals for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League this season have been scored away from home. No player has ever scored more than six times away from home for Liverpool in a single season in European competition.

(Stats: Opta)

