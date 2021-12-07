Barcelona need to beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday while hoping that - if they don't - Benfica do not pick a win against Dynamo Kyiv in the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have already confirmed their progress into the knock-outs and while doing so have recorded a goal difference of +16, having scored 19 times including the three at Camp Nou.

Here's how to watch Bayern vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Bayern vs Barcelona start?

Game Bayern vs Barcelona Date Thursday, December 9 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Bayern vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Bayern vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

Lucas Hernandez may be rested after a picking an ankle injury in the 3-2 win over the weekend, with Bouna Sarr, Marcel Sabitzer and Josip Stanisic out injured, while Dayot Upamecano is available for selection.

Barcelona have several players who are injured with Ansu Fati and Gavi joining the list that includes the likes of Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Sergi Roberto.

Key Stats:

Bayern Munich have won each of their last three meetings with Barcelona in European competition (3-2 in May 2015, 8-2 in August 2020 and 3-0 in September 2021), which is already the longest run of victories by a team against Barcelona in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have only lost two of their last 13 away games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League (W6 D5), and are unbeaten in the most recent three (W1 D2). Their two defeats in this run both came against Bayern Munich, however, in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in this season’s UEFA Champions League (9 goals), and could become the only player in the history of the competition to score 10+ goals in a group stage of the competition on multiple occasions, having previously done so in 2019-20 (10). Cristiano Ronaldo (11 in 2015-16) and Lionel Messi (10 in 2016-17) are the only other players to have achieved this once.

Memphis Depay is yet to score in the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona, and has only attempted five shots in 435 minutes of play in this season’s competition. In his last campaign in the competition, with Lyon in 2019-20, Depay scored six goals in 594 minutes and averaged 3.2 shots per 90.



