How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

A pre-season Clasico is in store as Robert Lewandowski looks to make his Barcelona debut...

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to battle it out in a pre-season 'El Clasico', as the two sides lock horns at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on Sunday morning (IST).

Xavi's side have drawn 1-1 against Olot before putting six unanswered goals past MLS side Inter Miami amid their pre-season, while Carlo Ancelotti's men are set to play their first pre-season game of the season.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Barcelona and Real Madrid from India.

What time does Barcelona vs Real Madrid start?

Game Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, July 24 Time 8:30 am IST

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news

Expectations are that Robert Lewandowski will be handed his Barcelona debut, after the Polish forward has completed his move from Bayern Munich, even if it means coming off the bench.

Gerard Pique and Ferran Torres were kept out of the Miami win but may feature against Real Madrid, along with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay who could feature off the bench.

Frenkie de Jong may be left out amid uncertainty of his future at the club.

Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni could both start El Clasico for Real, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema all expected to feature in the contest.

It remains to be seen if Marco Asensio will have a role to play in the tie.

