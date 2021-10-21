El Clasico: How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2021-22 La Liga from India?

One of the most anticipated games in club football is here this weekend. El Clasico history continues as Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou in Sunday's La Liga fixture.

Barcelona's 3-1 win over Valencia and the recent 1-0 result against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League has eased down the pressure on Ronald Koeman just ahead of the big spectacle.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are starring at the summit position as they come into the tie on the back of a 5-0 thrashing metted out to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, before which they defeated Espanyol in the domestic circuit.

Here's how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2021-22 La Liga from India.

What time does the 2021-22 La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid start?

Game Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, October 24 Time 7:45pm IST

How to watch El Clasico on TV & live stream in India?

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to broadcast La Liga in India.

The El Clasico can be streamed live on Voot in India.

MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will also air the El Clasico.

TV channels (English) Online streaming MTV Voot

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats

A bunch of players from either sides are set to miss the game they wouldn't want to, with Barcelona reeling over a muscle injury to Pedri and a knee injury to Martin Braithwaite while Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele are yet to be given a return date.

However, there is a lot of talent on show with Sergio Aguero recently bagging some minutes since joining Barcelona, as Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati should feature in attack. Eric Garcia returns from suspension.

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are expectedly ruled out till November with an ankle and a knee injury respectively until November. Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Isco are also unlikely to make it to Camp Nou.

The front pair of Karim Benzema and Vinicius is one to definitely look out for, at the Real end.

Key Stats:

Barcelona have not won any of their last four games against Real Madrid in LaLiga (D1 L3) – should they fail to win this game, it will be their longest winless run in the competition against a specific opponent since May 2008, also against Los Blancos (D2 L3).



Real Madrid have won their last three games in all competitions against Barcelona and have not won four or more in a row against them since 1965 (seven, one in Copa del Rey and six in LaLiga).



If he wins this match, Sergio Busquets will become the Barcelona player with the most wins in ElClásico history in all competitions, surpassed only among players from both teams by Paco Gento (21) - Busquets has won 19 of his 40 appearances against Real Madrid (D8 L13).



Karim Benzema has scored 10 goals in his 36 matches for Real Madrid against Barcelona in all competitions and is one of just 13 players to reach double figures for goals in ElClásico history.

