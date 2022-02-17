Barcelona will want to drive home their home advantage when they host Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie at Camp Nou on Thursday.

The hosts are in decent form, coming into the fixture. They had an impressive 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga and followed that up with a 2-2 draw against Espanyol in the Catalan derby recently.

Napoli, on the other hand, held Inter Milan last weekend. Luciano Spalletti's side has been in good attacking form, scoring nine goals in their last four games.

Here's how to watch Barcelona vs Napoli in the 2021-22 Europa League from India.

What time does Barcelona vs Napoli start?

Game Barcelona vs Napoli Date Thursday, February 17 Time 11:15pm IST

How to watch Barcelona vs Napoli on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Barcelona vs Napoli: Team news & key stats

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking forward to his first game in a Barcelona shirt since his switch from Arsenal. The likes of Adama Traore and Gavi are expected to start.

Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde are set to miss out due to injuries, Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay are doubtful.

Napoli will miss the injured duo of Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano, with on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe not making the trip to Barcelona.

Key Stats:

The only previous meeting between Barcelona and Napoli in major European competition saw Barcelona eliminate the Italians at the Last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20. The first leg finished 1-1 in Naples before Barcelona won the second leg 3-1 at Camp Nou.

Excluding qualifiers, the Supercup and the Club World Cup, each of Barcelona’s last 191 games in European competition have been in the UEFA Champions League, with this their first match in Europe’s secondary competition since 2003-04, when they were eliminated by Celtic in the Last 16 of the UEFA Cup. Barcelona manager Xavi started both legs.

Barcelona have lost three of their last five home games in major European competition (W1 D1), as many defeats as they had suffered across their previous 74 such matches (W59 D12 – excluding qualifiers). They lost their last home match in the knockout stages of such competitions in February 2021 against Paris Saint-Germain, and could lose back-to-back home knockout games at this level for the first time since 2002 and 2003 against Real Madrid and Juventus.

Napoli have lost each of their last four away games in the knockout stages of major European competitions, with one of those defeats coming against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has scored four goals in just 168 minutes of play time in the UEFA Europa League this season, scoring in each of his last three games in the competition despite not starting two of them. He is averaging a goal every 42 minutes, the best rate of any player to have scored at least two goals in the competition this season.

(Stats: Opta)

