How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Barcelona and Juventus lock horns on their US tour...

Barcelona are fresh from their Clasico win over Real Madrid as they face another European heavyweight in Juventus at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, early morning on Wednesday (IST).

Xavi's men are looking for their fourth win of the pre-season after Raphinha bagging the winner against Real Madrid. Juventus started their summer preparations with a 2-0 win over Mexican outfit Guadalajara.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Barcelona and Juventus from India.

What time does Barcelona vs Juventus start?

Game Barcelona vs Juventus Date Wednesday, July 27 Time 6 am IST

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Barcelona vs Juventus: Team news

New signings Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen played just a half of El Clasico, suggesting that Barcelona boss Xavi has kept them fresh to start against Juventus.

Franck Kessie has also impressed in his early days to earn himself a start ahead of Gavi. While Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fight for a place in attack, Frenkie de Jong may only play a bit-part role if any - due to the midfielder being linked to a move to Manchester United.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri may look to start with summer recruits Paul Pogba and Gleison Bremer, as well as the duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic who started on the bench against Guadalajara.

