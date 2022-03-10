Barcelona are in fine form as they welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou for their first leg Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Xavi's men are on a four-game winning run that has seen them score 14 goals. They come into this tie after beating Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 32. Galatasaray, on the other hand, finished top of their group to make it this far in the competition but have been struggling in the domestic circuit lately.

Here's how to watch Barcelona vs Galatasaray in the 2021-22 Europa League from India.

What time does Barcelona vs Galatasaray start?

Game Barcelona vs Galatasaray Date Friday, March 11 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Barcelona vs Galatasaray on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: Team news & key stats

Getty Images

Xavi will be banking on new arrivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore to lead Barca's attack.

Gavi is suspended on account of accumulating three yellow cards in the competition, while Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Alejandro Balde all out injured.

Galatasaray forward Arda Turan has a groin strain and may be forced to sit out, while Sofiane Feghouli and Kaan Arslan also have fitness problems and were left out of their 2-0 loss at Konyaspor over the weekend.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Barcelona have faced Galatasaray eight times previously in Europe (W5 D2 L1), winning each of the last three meetings. Barcelona won 3-1 in their last encounter, a Champions League group stage match in 2002-03, with goals from Dani García, Gerard López and Geovanni.

Galatasaray have never won at Camp Nou against Barcelona, avoiding defeat just once – a 2-2 draw in the Champions League in 2001-02. Galatasaray’s only win in 16 away matches against Spanish sides (D4 L11) came against Mallorca in the UEFA Cup in 1999-2000.

Barcelona have lost only two of their last 35 home matches in the knockout rounds of major European competitions (W25 D8), against FC Bayern München in 2012-13 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2020-21, both in the Champions League.

Including qualifying rounds, Galatasaray are unbeaten across their last 10 matches in European competition (W5 D5), their longest run of games without defeat in Europe since July-December 2009 (11).

Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 23 goals in 45 appearances in the Europa League; only three players have scored more in the competition – Radamel Falcao (30), Aritz Aduriz (26) and Munas Dabbur (24).

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Xavi on Haaland: I haven't seen a player say no to Barca

Barcelona closing in on signing Christensen

Barca president Laporta has no regrets over Messi exit

