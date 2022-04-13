How to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt in the 2021-22 Europa League from India?
Barcelona are set to host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash, on Thursday.
In the first leg, Frankfurt missed quite a few chances to score but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Duetsche Bank Park. Barcelona's Ferran Torres equalised after Ansgar Knauff's 48th minute volley had put the hosts ahead.
Despite playing with 10 men after Tuta was sent off in the 78th minute, Oliver Glasner's men held on to the draw.
Editors' Picks
- The best goalkeeper in the world? Why Courtois is as important to Real Madrid as Benzema
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- In-form De Bruyne stepping up to lead Man City’s fight against ‘same stuff’ Champions League failures
- Villarreal star Torres ready to join one of Europe’s elite clubs after silencing Lewandowski
Here's how to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt in the 2021-22 Europa League from India.
What time does Barcelona vs Frankfurt start?
Game
Barcelona vs Frankfurt
Date
Friday, April 15
Time
12:30am IST
How to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
TV channels (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Barcelona vs Frankfurt: Team news & key stats
Gerard Pique was injured in the first leg against Frankfurt and he will be sidelined from this fixture alongside Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest and Samuel Umtiti. Dani Alves, meanhwile, is ineligible.
A late call will be taken on Memphis Depay's involvement following the Dutchman's thigh injury, while Ansu Fati has only just returned to training so far.
As for Frankfurt, Tuta is suspended after his sending off in the first leg. Midfielder Djibril Sow remains a doubt after suffering a knock in the 2-1 Freiburg loss on Sunday.
Christopher Lenz and Diant Ramaj are also out injured for the visitors.
Key Stats:
- Barcelona have won 14 of their last 16 home games against German sides in European competition (L2), however this will be the first such fixture played outside of the UEFA Champions League since January 1998 – a 2-0 win for Barcelona in the European Super Cup final (first leg) against Borussia Dortmund.
- Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last nine games against Spanish sides in European competition (W5 D4), including the last four away from home (W3 D1) – they won 2-1 away to Real Betis in the previous round this season.
- Barcelona have only failed to progress from one of their last six knockout stage ties in European competition when avoiding defeat in the first leg, with that elimination coming against Liverpool – the eventual winners – in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19 (3-0 in first leg, 0-4 in second leg).
- Ferran Torres has been directly involved in four goals in five appearances for Barcelona in European competition (two goals, two assists); the most of any player since he joined the club.
- Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic has created eight chances following a carry (moving 5+ metres with the ball) in the UEFA Europa League this season, the most of any player in the competition.
(Stats: Opta)
Further reading:
Messi should return to Barca for 'last dance' - Alves
Lewandowski's Bayern future uncertain amid Barca rumours