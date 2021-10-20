Barcelona are to welcome Dinamo Kiev for their matchday three fixture of the UEFA Champions League, on Wednesday.

Ronald Koeman's side are placed at the bottom of Group E after back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Bayern and Benfica and another defeat can spell danger to their chances of making it through to the knockouts.

The Ukrainians, though the weakest side in the group on paper, are still capable of causing enough problems for the Catalan outfit as Dynamo Kiev look to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat to Bayern.

Here's how to watch Barcelona vs Dinamo Kiev in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Barcelona and Dinamo Kiev start?

Game Barcelona vs Dinamo Kiev Date Wednesday, October 20 Time 10:15pm IST

How to watch Barcelona vs Dinamo Kiev on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Barcelona vs Dinamo Kiev: Team news & key stats

Ronald Koeman has named a similar squad to the one that defeated Valencia 3-1 over the weekened, with the exception of Eric Garcia who is suspended for the tie following his sending off against Benfica in the Spanish side's previous Champions League tie.

Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite and Pedri are reported as injured, while Sergio Aguero recently made his Barcelona debut and is likely to partner Ansu Fati in attack.

The visitors are also plagued with injuries to Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach and Artem Besedin, with Vladyslav Supriaga doubtful.

Key Stats:

Barcelona lost their first two UEFA Champions League matches against Dynamo Kyiv in the 1997-98 group stages but have since won four in a row against them, beating them twice in last season’s group stages.



Dynamo Kyiv have won one of their six away matches against Barcelona in European competition (D1 L4), a 4-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League in November 1997 with Andriy Shevchenko scoring a hat-trick. It remains Barcelona’s heaviest home defeat in the European Cup/Champions League.



Barcelona’s Ansu Fati has been directly involved in three goals in two UEFA Champions League starts at the Camp Nou (one goal and two assists), with the most recent of those starts coming against Dynamo Kyiv in November 2020 - Fati provided the assist for Gerard Piqué’s goal in a 2-1 victory.



Marc-André ter Stegen has conceded 23 goals in his last eight UEFA Champions League appearances for Barcelona, as many goals as he conceded in his previous 29 games in the competition for them between April 2017 and August 2020.

