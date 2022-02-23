Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are set to meet at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in their first leg Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

The reigning La Liga champions have failed to impress as much this season, with Diego Simeone's side currently fifth in the Spanish top flight, Ralf Rangnick's men are still searching for consistency in the Premier League.

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd start?

Game Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd Date Thursday, February 24 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil and Telegu) SonyLIV, JioTV

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd: Team news & key stats

Atletico will be sweating on the return of Antoine Griezmann who hasn't featured since early January, especially with Mateus Cunha out injured. Meanwhile, Yannick Carrasco is also suspended for this tie. They have further troubles with Koke also in doubt after suffering an injury in the lead-up to the clash.

For United, Mason Greenwood has still not returned from the club-imposed suspension. Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani is ruled out of the tie with groin injury.

Key Stats:

Manchester United’s next goal will be their 500th in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, netting exactly 100 times in the old European Cup and 399 times in the current competition. They would be just the fourth club to score 500 times within Europe’s elite competition, after Barcelona (624), Bayern Munich (759) and Real Madrid (1001).

Despite progressing from the group stages in both 2020-21 and this season, Atlético Madrid have only won four of their last 14 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L6), with no side still in this season’s competition suffering more losses than the Spanish outfit over the same period. They have also lost more of their last four home games (3) than they did in across their previous 37 (2) in the competition.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in the UEFA Champions League this season, last netting more in a campaign in 2017-18 in his final year at Real Madrid (15). The last player for the Red Devils to score more in a Champions League season was also Cristiano Ronaldo, netting eight times in 2007-08 on way to lifting the trophy.

Ralf Rangnick has only taken charge of two separate UEFA Champions League knockout ties during his managerial career – both with Schalke in 2010-11 – beating Inter Milan in the quarter-finals before losing to his current club Manchester United at the semi-final stage. Following the Red Devils’ draw with Young Boys in his first such game in charge of the club, Rangnick will look to avoid becoming the first manager at the club to fail to win either of his first two Champions League matches in charge.

